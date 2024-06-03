Asim Riaz Out from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 Following Clash with Host Rohit Shetty?

Season 14 of Khatron Ke Khiladi, currently being filmed in Romania and hosted by Rohit Shetty, features contestants such as Sumona Chakravarti, Niyati Fatnani, and Shalin Bhanot. Among them is Asim Riaz, the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, known for his boldness and straightforwardness. Recently, Asim had a significant argument with host Rohit Shetty, leading to his reported ouster from the show.

According to a report on ETimes TV, Asim Riaz was reportedly removed from Khatron Ke Khiladi following a disagreement after a poor performance in a stunt. Asim, who found himself in the bottom three for the elimination challenge, ended up arguing with the show's makers, which escalated into a bigger altercation with Rohit Shetty. A source quoted by ETimes TV mentioned, “After Asim lost in a stunt, a massive showdown between him and host Rohit Shetty ensued, leading to his ouster. He was asked to leave the reality show with immediate effect.”

Despite these reports, the show's makers have denied any such incident occurring on set. There are also suggestions that Asim, who is reportedly the highest-paid contestant this season at Rs 15–20 lakh per week, could be brought back to the show, though nothing has been confirmed yet.