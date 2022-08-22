Asim Riaz slams 'influential' Industry personality for 'fake' movie promise

Asim Riaz of Bigg Boss fame called out an "influential" personality from the industry for making a "fake" movie promise and using his name for publicity. In a note posted on social media. Asim said that the project in question was confirmed and big media publications spoke about it, however, it did not materialise. He further lashed out at the concerned people for causing "pressure and anxiety."

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, August 21, the former Bigg Boss contestant mentioned, "My father was promised a movie project from an influential personality from the industry. More than 1 year they used my name for the hype of the project, all the big media publications spoke about it and confirmed it, all I want to say is all the fake promises won't make me feel down."He continued, "The pressure and anxiety they have given me will never make me stop doing what I am doing right now so mujhey apney tour se duniya ko jeene de.. (sic).” On the work front, Asim was last seen in the music video Jeene De. Asim garnered immense love from fans following his stint in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13.