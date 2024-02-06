Asit Modi on 'TMKOC' marking 4,000 episodes: Celebration of cultural ethos

Mumbai, Feb 6 The producer of sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC), Asit Kumarr Modi, opened up on the show completing 4,000 episodes, and has called it a celebration of our cultural ethos.

It is one of the longest-sitcoms that aired first in July 2008, and is now in its 15th year. The show is based on the weekly column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine.

The show stars Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Disha Vakani as Daya, Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu, and Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta.

Talking about the remarkable feat, Asit, the managing director of Neela Film Production said: "Reaching the 4,000-episode milestone is a humbling experience. It reaffirms our commitment to creating content that not only entertains but also resonates with the heart of India. It's a celebration of our cultural ethos."

"The show's success is a collective achievement, and we express our gratitude to the viewers, channel, and our team for their unwavering support," he added.

Through its characters and storylines, the show has become a mirror reflecting the values and traditions that resonate with viewers across generations.

The show's family-centric narratives have struck a chord with audiences of all ages. Its universal appeal lies in its ability to bring families together, fostering a sense of unity and shared laughter. Even in the hustle and bustle of today’s modern life, the show stands out for its positive storytelling.

It reinforces the importance of values such as friendship, community, and tolerance, making it a source of joy and inspiration for millions of viewers. It has actively contributed to social awareness by addressing contemporary issues with a touch of humor.

The show's cast includes-- Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Gada, Munmun Dutta as Babita, Mandar Chandwadkar as Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, Shyam Pathak as Patrakaar Popatlal among many others.

It airs on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor