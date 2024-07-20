"Asked most amazing woman": Nick Jonas celebrates 6th anniversary of romantic proposal to Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi [India], July 20 : Singer and actor Nick Jonas melted hearts on social media as he shared a nostalgic moment from his proposal to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra six years ago.

The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2018, continues to captivate fans with their love story.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Nick Jonas posted a cherished photograph capturing a candid moment from the day he proposed to Priyanka Chopra.

The image shows Priyanka playfully hiding her face while proudly displaying the engagement ring, with Nick taking the selfie. Alongside the photo, Nick expressed his adoration for Priyanka, stating, "I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra."

Priyanka Chopra reciprocated the sentiment by resharing the post on her Instagram story, adding, "Can't believe it's been six years to this day."

The couple's fans flooded social media with messages of love and congratulations, celebrating their enduring bond.

Earlier revelations about Nick's romantic gesture during the proposal added to the couple's fairy tale narrative. Priyanka had previously shared on 'Koffee With Karan' that Nick and his brothers had shut down a Tiffany store to choose the engagement ring, a gesture that left fans calling her "one lucky girl."

Since their wedding in 2018, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have continued to make headlines.

They welcomed their baby girl Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has exciting projects in the pipeline.

She is set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as in 'The Bluff,' directed by Frank E Flowers, which also features actor Karl Urban.

'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

