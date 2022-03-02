'AskSRK': Shah Rukh Khan responds to fan telling him 'Filmo mai aao...Khabro mai nahi'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday surprised fans with a quick 'AskSRK' interaction round on Twitter.

After officially announcing his highly-anticipated project 'Pathaan' on Wednesday, Khan hosted the 'AskSRK' session. Following this, his fans from all across the globe bombarded him with questions related to his personal life, work-life, and his next release.

During the session, one of the social media users wrote to Khan, "#AskSRK @iamsrk Keha gayab ho dear...Filmo mai aate reho...Khabro mai nahi"

Replying to this, SRK wrote, "Ok next time I will be 'Khabardaar' #Pathaan."

This comes in reference to the recent controversies that SRK was surrounded with. His son Aryan Khan was arrested in an alleged drug cruise case in Mumbai. A section of social media users also trolled him for allegedly spitting on late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains at her funeral. Later it was cleared through viral pictures that he 'blowed' on her mortal remains as "a religious practise after reciting dua (prayer)."

A user tweeted at that time, "@iamsrk reading a dua & blowing on #LataDidi 's mortal remains for protection & blessings in the next journey. It's a part of Prayer.

For the unversed, SRK on Wednesday unveiled the first teaser and release date of the upcoming movie that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

"I know it's late... But remember the date... Pathaan time starts now...See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you," SRK wrote on Twitter.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor