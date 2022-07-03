Assamese actor Kishor Das dies at 30 after prolonged battle with cancer

Popular Assamese actor Kishor Das passed away on Saturday after battling cancer for over a year. The 30-year-old actor, who has starred in more than 300 music videos, died at a hospital in Chennai where he had been undergoing treatment since March this year.The young actor, who hailed from Mirza in Kamrup district, was also suffering from Covid-19 complications at the time of his death.

The last rites of the actor were performed in Chennai on Saturday evening as his mortal remains could not be brought to his hometown Mirza due to the coronavirus pandemic protocols.“Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma communicated with the Tamil Nadu government to make arrangements to send the actor’s body to Assam but it could not happen owing to the Covid-19 restrictions,” local MLA from the Palashbari constituency Hemanga Thakuria told media.