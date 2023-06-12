At 50 Prabhu Deva becomes father for the fourth time

Veteran actor-director-choreographer Prabhu Deva (50) has become a father for the fourth time after his second wife Himani Singh gave birth to a baby girl in Mumbai. It is said that this is the first girl child in the entire family making her very special. Prabhu had three sons from his previous marriage. Prabhu Deva found love again with his Mumbai physiotherapist Himani Singh and the couple tied the knot three years back.

Prabhu Deva married Ramlath, who later changed her name to Latha. They had three children, but their eldest son died of cancer in 2008, aged 13. In 2010, Ramlath filed a petition at the family court, seeking directions against Deva from live-in relationship with the actress Nayanthara and requesting a reunion with him. Furthermore, Ramlath threatened to go on a hunger strike if Prabhu Deva married Nayanthara. Several women's organisations conducted protests against Nayanthara for bringing disrepute to Tamil culture, burning an effigy of her. Ramlath and Deva divorced in 2011. In 2012, Nayanthara confirmed that she had ended her relationship with Prabhu Deva.