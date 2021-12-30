At 'RRR' event, Rajamouli applauds Tovino's 'Minnal Murali'

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 Ace film director S.S. Rajamouli has lavished praise on 'Minnal Murali' and congratulated its lead actor Tovino Thomas for scoring a hit with the film.

Rajamouli, who has crafted blockbuster hits like 'Eega' and the 'Baahubali' series, is preparing for the release of his latest directorial venture 'RRR'.

Rajamouli also thanked Tovino Thomas for appearing at the 'RRR' promotional event and said, "'Minnal Murali' is indeed a great film. Everyone here has always wished that we should have a superhero of our own, and it's evident, we have a superhit superhero now."

Actor Jr NTR who was also present at the media event, stated how he is in love with this quality of 'Minnal Murali'.

Jr NTR who stars in 'RRR' with Ram Charan, was also present at the press event, lauded the actor by saying, "Tovino is like my brother. I watched his recent film 'Minnal Murali'. He is a wonderful actor."

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas' latest superhero outing on Netflix 'Minnal Murali' is receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

The movie is raising the bar for Malayalam cinema, and drawing parallels with Rajamouli's superhit film 'Eega' which was one of the first breakout crossover films from Telugu cinema, long before 'Baahubali' became a national phenomenon.

'Minnal Murali' traces the transformation of Jaison, an ordinary small-town man, to the superhero 'Minnal Murali', and talks about how this event changes his life.

Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul) and directed by Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas plays the titular role of Minnal Murali alongside Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese. The film premiered on December 24 on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor