Athiya Shetty Flaunts Baby Bump in Australia, Video with Anushka Sharma Goes Viral

Actress Athiya Shetty, wife of Indian cricketer KL Rahul, recently shared the joyful news that the couple is expecting their first child in 2025. As Team India continues its tour of Australia, the cricketers' wives are there to show their support. Athiya, who is set to become a mother, was spotted proudly flaunting her baby bump, with Anushka Sharma by her side during the occasion.

Watch:

Athiya Shetty was spotted walking at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium, dressed in a black and white striped top paired with blue beige pants, with her baby bump clearly visible. Anushka Sharma can also be seen walking ahead of her. The video, captured at the ongoing India vs Australia Test series, shows the cricketers' wives supporting their husbands at the stadium. Athiya, who has been with KL Rahul from the start of the tour, is set to become a mother after two years of marriage.

Athiya Shetty has been spotted frequently with Anushka Sharma lately, with numerous pictures and videos of Athiya-Rahul and Virat-Anushka going viral. Athiya and KL Rahul, who tied the knot in January 2023, have now shared the exciting news of expecting their first child after two years of marriage. Athiya, who made her film debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Hero, also appeared in Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. However, she stepped away from the film industry after a series of underwhelming performances. Rumors about her relationship with Rahul surfaced soon after, and the couple eventually married in early 2023.