Atlee Redefines ‘One Last Time’ While Celebrating Thalapathy Vijay at Jan Neta Audio Launch

The grand audio launch of Jan Neta, Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, held in Malaysia, turned into an unforgettable and deeply emotional evening for fans and industry colleagues alike. Among the distinguished guests was filmmaker Atlee, who attended the event to celebrate and honour a star whose impact extends far beyond cinema and generations. Vijay and Atlee share a special creative bond, having collaborated on three blockbuster films—Theri, Mersal, and Bigil—each leaving a lasting mark on Tamil cinema. Their shared history made Atlee’s presence at the event all the more meaningful.

Too emotional movement for all auditorium fans!🥺🫂❤️



Love you 3000 @atlee Anna forever!🛐🇲🇾💯🔥📈



Ennoda Anna ennoda Thalapathy #ThalapathyVijay Anna! 😭😭😭😭😭#JanaNayaganAudioLanuchpic.twitter.com/3wBe48P4fe — 💥VJSTR💥 (@kaarthik_vj_str) December 27, 2025

One of the most heartwarming moments of the night unfolded after Atlee concluded his speech. Overcome with emotion, he ran towards Vijay on stage and embraced him, drawing thunderous cheers and applause from the massive crowd in attendance.Addressing the sentiment surrounding Jan Neta being referred to as Vijay’s “one last time,” Atlee added, “I don’t know how to define that ‘one last time’. The Vijay I know has done everything like it’s the last time. He has given every shot thinking, this is the last shot—I have to give my best.” He went on to draw parallels with Vijay’s iconic roles, saying,

“That ‘one last time’ was IPS Vijay Kumar. That ‘one last time’ was Thalapathy Vetri Maaran. That ‘one last time’ was Rayappan. And I think the ‘one last time’ is Jananayagan.” Atlee also spoke warmly about Vijay as a person and a mentor, highlighting his humility and generosity. He recalled how Vijay once encouraged him to write a story and promised to act in it—a gesture he noted is rare among superstars. The Malaysia audio launch witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 90,000 fans in attendance, underscoring Vijay’s unmatched global fanbase. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, Jan Neta stars Thalapathy Vijay alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Priyamani. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026.