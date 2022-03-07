Attack Part 1 Trailer: John Abraham turns super hero to save the nation

John Abraham starrer action-thriller ‘Attack’ (Part1) trailer has been released. Attack shows John as a scientifically enhanced soldier who is responsible to protect the nation from the attacks it is under. While Jacqueline plays his romantic interest in the film, Rakul is the brain behind the super soldier program. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, who has also co-written it with Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor, it is produced by John, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor.

The film is already being spun into a franchise with Attack: Part 1 releasing in theatres on April 1, 2022. John's character in the film undergoes radical cybernetic modifications to enhance his biomechanisms in order to ward off terrorist threats on Indian soil. As it prepared to hit the screens on January 28, 2022, the omicron variant played spoilsport thereby pushing its release further. Meanwhile, John also has 'Ek Villain Returns' up his sleeve along with 'Pathaan' the first look video of which was released recently.

