Atul Parchure Passes Away: Veteran Marathi Actor Dies At 57

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 14, 2024): Renowned Marathi actor Atul Parchure, known for his versatile performances on stage and screen, has passed away at the age of 57.

Parchure, known for his versatile roles in Marathi theater and television, had recently recovered from cancer. However, his health deteriorated again in recent months. He was admitted to a hospital a couple of days ago.

The news of his demise has sent shockwaves through the Marathi entertainment industry, with many expressing their grief at the loss of a beloved artist.

Parchure had made a mark in Marathi theater with plays like "Tarun Turk Mhatare Ark," "Priyatma," "Vasuchi Sasu," and "Amhi Ani Amcha Baap." He had also appeared in popular Hindi television shows such as "RK Laxman Ki Duniya" and "Jaggo Mohan Pyare." He had recently announced his return to theater with the play "Suryaachi Pille."