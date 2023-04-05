Audience loves woman-oriented stories, says Radhika Apte

Mumbai, April 5 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!' actress Radhika Apte, who is seen playing Durga, a housewife and an undercover agent in the spy comedy 'Mrs Undercover', said she fell in love with her character the minute she heard the script.

Radhika said that now-a-days, women-led films are getting more eyeballs from the viewers.

She said: "I think the premise of the film was really exciting for me. We live in a country where there is a lot of patriarchy and so many women slog days and nights to keep their families happy, and yet go unnoticed so I think it did resonate with me and what I like about Durga is her innocence, her naivety, her clumsiness and even her journey of discovering herself. I think that was really good."

Radhika, who is known for 'Raat Akeli Hai', 'Monica, O My Darling', and an American film, 'A Call To Spy', said women-oriented subjects are liked by the audience.

"I mean it's high time that we have equality, the world is changing and now everyone is fighting for equal rights, equal pay, equal job opportunities and equal recognition. Film industry is just a reflection of what is going around in society and the world is changing very slowly and yet some parts of the world aren't and I think that's just why we are getting some better parts," she added.

Directed and written by debutant director, Anushree Mehta, 'Mrs Undercover' features Radhika Apte in the lead role. It also stars Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee.

