‘Audiences have given the film a brilliant start!’ : Salman Khan

One of the all-time biggest megastars of Hindi cinema, Salman Khan, is thrilled with the record smashing opening of Tiger 3, the latest film from the fabled YRF Spy Universe that has only delivered blockbusters at the box office! Over the weekend, Tiger 3 collected 148.50 crore nett in India & 240 crore gross box office worldwide! It delivered the career-best opening weekend for Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif and also recorded the biggest opening for the Tiger franchise.

Salman says, “I’m delighted with the response from audience and fans for Tiger 3! They have given the film a brilliant start and I’m happy that the third part of this franchise is also scripting a success story. Tiger is a franchise that is close to my heart. So, to see it get more and more love film after film is really special. I hope the film continues to entertain audiences worldwide.” Produced by Aditya Chopra & directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is running successfully in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.