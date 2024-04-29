‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ starring Ajay Devgn & Tabu shifts release date to July 5

Mumbai, April 29 ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu will now release on July 5.

The film directed by Neeraj Pandey of ‘A Wednesday’ and ‘Special 26’ fame also stars Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari. It is a musical romantic drama spanning 23 years between 2000 and 2023.

The film has seen quite a few changes with regard to its release date.

In December last year, Ajay had taken to X to reveal that the film will hit the screens on April 26, 2024.

However, the release date was again shifted to Eid al-Adha in June, around the same time as the Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Emergency’ and the ‘Chandu Champion’ starring Kartik Aaryan.

The film, presented by NH Studios, is produced by Friday Filmworks, Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios) in association with Mangal Murti Films.

It is now set for theatrical release on July 5.

