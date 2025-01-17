Auto Driver Who Took Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital Describes Journey From Bandra Residence to Hospital

An auto-rickshaw driver who took injured Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to the Lilavati Hospital from his Bandra apartment described how the bleeding actor was rushed to hospital on Mumbai roads on January 16. An auto driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, spoke to the news channel ABP News and revealed that the police had not interrogated him regarding the incident.

Rana said he did not recognise that the bleeding passenger was actor Saif Ali Khan. He said he was bleeding, his white kurta turned red in blood. He said blood was also coming from the backside.

Recalling the incident from Saif's Bandra residence, auto driver said someone shouts auto and when i stopped, Saif walked towards me himself with a small child was with him. "A lady’s voice was shouting, and she stopped me. I looked and halted the auto, then took a U-turn towards the gate. Saif Ali Khan got into the auto at the gate itself," he said.

He was fully bleeding, and I was just getting him quickly to the hospital. Rana said, "We reached in eight to ten minutes. Apart from the child, there was another person in the auto with Saif Ali Khan. He was not scared." He added that there was blood everywhere in his back seat and didn't charge fare. "I feel good that I could help him at that time."

54-year-old Saif suffered 6 wounds, including on his neck and back, among two were deep wounds. He underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. after an intruder attacked him in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Thursday.