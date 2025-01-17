Saif Ali Khan Attacked Case: Person Questioned at Bandra Police Station Not Linked to Actor Stabbing Incident; No Arrests Made Yet

Mumbai Police has given an update on the Saif Ali Khan attack case, confirming that the person detained on Friday morning and brought to Bandra police station for questioning in the following knife stabbing incident held on January 16 is not related to the incident.

Earlier, it was reported that one person had been brought to the Bandra Police station for questioning. However, the Police have now ruled out that possibility, saying that the person is not related to the actor stabbing.

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case | The person brought to Bandra police station for questioning is not related to the Saif Ali Khan Attack Case. No one is detained in Saif Ali Khan Attack Case of now: Mumbai police https://t.co/1pZBX0rgl2pic.twitter.com/vG8WnpTauk — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

The police said that no one had been arrested in the attack case. Earlier in the day, reports emerged that a person had been detained in connection with the attack on the actor. Some sources also indicated that the detained person was also linked with the incident that took place at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat bungalow, where an unidentified person tried to break into the house via an iron ladder. Shah Rukh had filed a complaint regarding this incident.

Earlier, amid concerns regarding Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan's well-being, Dr Nitin Dange from Lilavati Hospital on Friday confirmed that the actor was doing "extremely well" and was safe. He said that Saif Ali Khan has been shifted out from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Mumbai Police said that they have taken possession of a portion of the knife removed from Saif's back while efforts to recover the weapon are still underway. Mumbai Police also said that the alleged accused involved in the attack on the Bollywood actor was last seen near Bandra railway station and that the search is on to nab him. Police suspect that after the incident, the suspect caught the first local train in the morning and headed towards Vasai Virar. Mumbai Police teams are searching in Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar areas.