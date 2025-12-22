Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 3: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Film Earns Rs 67.25 Crore in Opening Weekend in India

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 3: James Cameron’s sci-fi film Avatar: Fire and Ash posted steady numbers at the Indian box office over its first three days. The film earned Rs 25.75 crore on Sunday, taking its three-day total to Rs 67.25 crore, as per Sacnilk. The film opened with Rs 19 crore on Friday and collected Rs 22.5 crore on Saturday. While the numbers are lower than the earlier films in the franchise, the third part has managed a decent start.

In comparison, Avatar: The Way of Water crossed Rs 100 crore by Day 3 in 2022. It finished its opening weekend in India with Rs 126.20 crore, helped by a strong Sunday collection.

Avatar 3 is facing tough competition from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which is in its third week. The spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, crossed Rs 550 crore on Day 17. It is expected to enter the list of India’s top 10 highest-grossing films soon.

The film released in India on December 19 in six languages. These include English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The cast features Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis, among others.

At the global box office, Avatar 3 has crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide, according to reports. Sacnilk estimates that around Rs 900 crore came from overseas markets.

Avatar 3 Day-wise India collection (Sacnilk):

Day 1: Rs 19 crore

Day 2: Rs 22.5 crore

Day 3: Rs 25 crore

Total: Rs 67.25 crore