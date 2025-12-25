Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Film Inches Toward Rs 100 Crore Mark in India; Check Day-Wise Earnings

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 6: Avatar: Fire and Ash continued its steady run at the Indian box office on Day 6 despite strong competition from a major Hindi release. The science fiction spectacle showed a slight rise in collections on Wednesday. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 10.35 crore in India on its sixth day. With this, the total India collection has reached Rs 95.80 crore since its release.

The Hollywood release arrived during the strong theatrical run of Dhurandhar. While it failed to slow the Hindi film in India, it maintained consistent daily numbers and showed solid strength in overseas markets. As per Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed more than 450 million dollars worldwide so far.

Day-wise box office collection in India (According to Sacnilk)

Day India Net Collection Language-wise Collection Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 19.00 Cr English 8.50 · Hindi 5.25 · Telugu 2.75 · Tamil 2.43 · Kannada 0.05 · Malayalam 0.02 Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 22.50 Cr English 10.50 · Hindi 6.40 · Telugu 2.40 · Tamil 3.10 · Kannada 0.08 · Malayalam 0.02 Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 25.75 Cr English 10.60 · Hindi 8.75 · Telugu 2.75 · Tamil 3.50 · Kannada 0.12 · Malayalam 0.03 Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 9.00 Cr English 3.90 · Hindi 3.20 · Telugu 0.85 · Tamil 1.00 · Kannada 0.04 · Malayalam 0.01 Day 5 (1st Tuesday) Rs 9.25 Cr English 4.00 · Hindi 3.20 · Telugu 0.75 · Tamil 1.25 · Kannada 0.04 · Malayalam 0.01 Day 6 (1st Wednesday) Rs 10.30 Cr English 4.50 · Hindi 3.25 · Telugu 0.75 · Tamil 1.75 · Kannada 0.04 · Malayalam 0.01 Total Rs 95.80 Cr

On Wednesday, the film recorded an overall 26.93 percent English occupancy in India, Sacnilk reported.

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third installment in the long-running Avatar franchise. The first film was released in 2009, while the second part arrived in theatres in 2023.

The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. All reprise their roles from the earlier films.

Cameron has already confirmed that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are in development. The upcoming sequels are scheduled for release in 2029 and 2031.