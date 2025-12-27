Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: How Much Did James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Film Earn on Its Second Friday? Check Day-Wise Earnings

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: Avatar: Fire and Ash continued its steady run in India as it entered its second week on Friday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the James Cameron–directed film earned Rs 7.50 crore in India on Friday, its lowest single-day collection so far. The figure is lower than the film’s first Monday collection of around Rs 9 crore on Day 4. Despite the dip, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 117 crore after eight days in theatres.

The sci-fi spectacle opened strongly and showed steady growth over its opening weekend. Day 1 collections stood at Rs 19 crore, followed by Rs 22.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 25.75 crore on Sunday. Collections dropped sharply on Monday to Rs 9 crore before stabilising during the weekday period. On Thursday, the film received a boost from the Christmas holiday and earned Rs 13.35 crore, helping it close its first week at Rs 109.5 crore in India.

On Friday, December 26, the film recorded an overall English occupancy of 40.33 per cent. Evening shows performed the best, with occupancy touching 56.27 per cent. Afternoon shows stood at 46.36 per cent, while night shows recorded 39 per cent. Morning shows remained low at 19.70 per cent.

The Hollywood release arrived during the strong theatrical run of Dhurandhar. In comparison, Dhurandhar continues to dominate the domestic box office. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 15 crore on its 22nd day, nearly double the Day 8 earnings of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Directed by Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the long-running Avatar franchise. The first film was released in 2009, while the second instalment arrived in theatres in 2023.

The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet, all of whom reprise their roles from the earlier films.

Cameron has already confirmed that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are in development. The upcoming sequels are scheduled for release in 2029 and 2031.