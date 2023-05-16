'Avatar: The Way of Water' finds home in Max, Disney+ for OTT release

Washington [US], May 16 : The epic movie by director James Cameron 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is all set to hit streaming platforms Disney + and Max on June 7.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the product results from a deal signed between Disney+ and Max which allows Max to share streaming windows with Disney+ and Hulu for half the studio's titles through the 2022 release year.

The fans can feel joyful as 'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes its way to their living room without any kind of additional charge. It will also be available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video, through the platform's, as per a report by Variety.

A sequel to Award-winning 2009 epic adventure 'Avatar,' which was released in theatres 13 years ago, the script comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman.

The story follows the Sully family (Jake Sully, Neytiri and their kids) as they leave their homes to venture into unidentified regions of Pandora. When an old threat resurfaces, Jake is again compelled to wage a war against the humans.

'Avatar 2' stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

The streaming debuts on June 7 on Disney+ and Max.

