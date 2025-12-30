Avengers: Doomsday Teaser: Chris Hemsworth Returns as Thor | Watch Video

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in the newly released second teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, offering a quieter, emotional glimpse of the god of thunder ahead of the film’s release on Dec. 18, 2026. The teaser, shared by Marvel Studios, centres on Thor praying for strength to protect his adopted daughter, Love, as he prepares to rejoin the Avengers for another battle. The scene opens in a calm forest, where Thor is shown addressing his late father, Odin, before cutting to a tender moment with Love, who appears older than in her previous appearance.

The new footage follows last week’s first “Doomsday” teaser, which played during previews of Avatar: Fire and Ash and confirmed the return of Chris Evans as Captain America, revealing that his character now has a child.

Love was introduced in Thor: Love and Thunder, where she is revealed to be the daughter of the villain Gorr the God Butcher, portrayed by Christian Bale. In the film’s conclusion, Gorr resurrects Love before his death and asks Thor to raise her as his own. She later joins Thor on his adventures, wielding the Stormbreaker axe. Love is played by Hemsworth’s real-life daughter, India.

Hemsworth was previously announced as part of the ensemble cast for “Avengers: Doomsday,” which will pit the Avengers against Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Doctor Doom. The film also stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Simu Liu.

According to the reports, “Doomsday” will also unite characters from across the Marvel multiverse, including the Fantastic Four cast — Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — along with the Thunderbolts lineup featuring Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman.

In a major crossover, the film will also feature actors from Fox’s “X-Men” franchise, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, James Marsden, Channing Tatum and Rebecca Romijn.

Reports indicate that Avengers: Doomsday will release four teasers in total. The final teaser is expected to introduce Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, marking his return to the MCU in a villain role.