Avika Gor on her character in Telugu film: 'After playing bechari roles, this was a good change'

Mumbai, July 8 Actress Avika Gor has opened up on her character Sara in the upcoming Telugu thriller fantasy movie 'Shanmukha', shared that after playing a lot of 'bechari' and victim roles, this was a good change for her.

Reflecting on her role, Avika said: "The character Sara in 'Shanmukha' is trying to investigate something. To play someone who is so curious, interested, and courageous because the character is very confident was interesting for me."

"After playing a lot of 'bechari' and victim roles, this was a good change. Here, I am playing someone who takes leaps and goes out of her way to get things done," she added.

Directed by Shanmugam Sappani and produced by Thulasi Ram Sappani under Sapbro Productions, 'Shanmukha' has a unique blend of thriller and fantasy elements. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur.

The movie also stars Aadi Sai Kumar in the lead. It will soon be released in the theatres.

Avika made her Hindi television debut in 2007 with 'Ssshhhh...Koi Hai', while she made her film debut in Tollywood in 2013 with 'Uyyala Jampala'.

She has been a part of Telugu movies 'Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki', 'Cinema Choopistha Mava', 'Thanu Nenu', 'Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada', 'Net', and '10th Class Diaries'.

Avika gained recognition with her portrayal of young Anandi in the TV show 'Balika Vadhu'. The actress has also featured in shows like 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Laado-Veerpur Ki Mardani', and has been a contestant in the stunt-based reality series 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'.

