Avinash Tiwary, Ahsaas Channa, Pratibha Ranta, and Other Emerging Talents Meet Netflix's Co-CEO Ted Sarandos at an Informal Sundowner

In a bold celebration of the driving forces behind some of the most creative titles of Netflix, Co-CEO Ted Sarandos met influential and impactful emerging talents of India's creative community. The informal sundowner celebrated acclaimed projects like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Darlings, Laapataa Ladies, Kohrra, Mismatched, and others.

Several celebrated writers, actors, storytellers, and directors graced the gathering, celebrating the successes and acclaim for their work. Impactful actors such as Ahsaas Channa, Avinash Tiwary, Pratibha Ranta, Zahaan Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Nitanshi Goel, Ritwik Bhowmik, Taha Shah Badussha, Aadil Zafar Khan, Shalini Pandey, Mihir Ahuja, Naila Grewal, Sidhant Gupta and Anurag Thakur marked their presence. They were joined by writers and directors including, Gazal Dhaliwal, Rahul Pandey, Jasmeet K Reen, Kunal Aneja, Satyanshu Singh, Gunjit Chopra, Soumendra Padhi, Debatma Mandal, and Shiv Rawail.

Several photos and clips from the gathering have gone viral for the right reasons. Ahsaas Channa, Avinash Tiwary, and Pratibha Ranta among other new-age talents, grabbed the spotlight for having a heartfelt conversation about the changing narrative of Netflix and creative collaborations from Indian talents.