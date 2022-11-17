Avinash Tiwary gravitates towards grey characters

Mumbai, Nov 17 Actor Avinash Tiwary, who plays a baddie in the upcoming streaming series, 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', feels there's far more thrill and creative satisfaction in essaying characters with grey shades. He shared that he naturally gravitates towards characters which are not 'good', or are unconventional.

Elaboration on the same, Avinash says: "There is a lot more colour in playing grey shades on screen. I have always found myself gravitating towards characters that aren't all pure or holy. I find a different energy in chasing the layers of characters."

The author backed role was offered to Tiwary even though he has not played a negative role before. While the director was confident about casting the actor against the grain, the actor took it upon himself to breathe fire into this role and plunge neck-deep into a territory that he hasn't inhabited before, without any reservations.

He further mentions: "The more morally corrupt a character is, the greater the joy there is for an artiste to play it. I have never believed in playing it safe and I hope my choices reflect that."

The actor, who has earlier worked in OTT movie 'Bulbbul' and horror anthology 'Ghost Stories' both from the house of Netflix, will again return to the streamer, this time making series debut with Neeraj Pandey's 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'.

The actor adds that the preparations for the part were not easy. "It was a research intensive role that needed investing hours in knowing the material through and through. Obviously every beat of this character had to be learnt to the tee. The best part about doing a series is that there is that much more leg room to go into the depths of this character's personality and psyche."

The series, based on IPS officer Amit Lodha's book 'Bihar Diaries', will debut on Netflix on November 25.

