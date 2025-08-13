Avinash Tiwary to Team Up With Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Next? Source Reveals

Avinash Tiwary is on a roll! After wrapping up Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, the actor is rumoured to be up for his next! Buzz is rife that the Madgaon Express star has come on board for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next big project, joining hands for the first time with Shahid Kapoor and reuniting with his Laila Majnu co-star Triptii Dimri.

As per a source close to the development, “Whispers in film circles suggest that Avinash Tiwary might be part of Vishal Bhardwaj’s next big project, reportedly being shot in Spain with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. While no confirmations have surfaced, sources hint at Avinash stepping into a powerful role with a bold new look. If true, it would reunite him with Triptii Dimri and mark his first collaboration with both Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj, a combination already sparking excitement among fans and industry watchers alike.”

Avinash Tiwary has always experimented and explored himself on screen, breaking barriers and constantly pushing himself as an actor. If rumours of his next big collaboration turn true, his audience can expect a big-screen treat - bringing together Avinash Tiwary, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri for the first time under the direction of Vishal Bhardwaj!