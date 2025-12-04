"Awesome to I don't want to see this": Gwyneth Paltrow shares kids' reactions to on-screen kiss with Timothee Chalamet

Washington DC [US], December 4 : Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her children's reactions to seeing her kiss Timothee Chalamet in the upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'. The 53-year-old actress plays Kay Stone, the woman Chalamet's character, Marty Mauser, is having an affair with, in the movie, according to People.

Last October, the internet buzzed when photos surfaced of Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, sharing an on-screen kiss with Timothee Chalamet, 29.

The pictures, taken on the set in Central Park, New York, captured the actors in costume, sharing a kiss in what appeared to be a quiet alleyway, as per the outlet.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Paltrow revealed that her daughter, Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19, responded very differently to the viral set photos. "I mean, my daughter's so cool and so punk rock that she's like, 'Mom, this is awesome!' And my son was like, 'Oh my God, I don't want to see this,'" the actress said.

"He was kind of mortified. But I do think they're actually excited to see this film because now they're grown up and they can make this separation."

Paltrow added, "I'm sure they'll gag when I'm having a make-out scene, of course. But it's funny, they haven't really seen me in movies. Historically, they like me home, as Mom, and they don't like to engage with the outside perspective of who I am," according to People.

Reflecting on the attention, Paltrow told Jimmy Fallon during a November 21 appearance on The Tonight Show, "It's just like, you're trying to have this scene and you know it's a private moment, and then there are paparazzi. All my mom group texts were like, 'Oh my God!' They were on fire."

The actress shares Apple and Moses with her ex, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. In November, Paltrow shared rare snapshots with Moses on Instagram, smiling together at a New York restaurant. "Wrapped up fall on the east coast with a trip to the Hudson Valley (@inness_ny), a night in NYC to remember with a perfect dinner at @the86.nyc always in @gwynofficial," she captioned the post, according to People.

