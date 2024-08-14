Awkwafina, director Paul Feig open up about working on 'Jackpot!'

Los Angeles [US], August 14 : Cinephiles, get ready for a crazy ride. Filmmaker Paul Feig is all set to enthrall with a comedy-action film 'Jackpot!', which stars Awkwafina and John Cena in the lead roles.

Set in Los Angeles in 2030, Jackpot! focuses on Katie (Awkwafina), a struggling actress who wins the lottery without realizing that the state of California grants everyone else until sundown to murder the winner and claim the prize money without consequences. Helping Katie to stay alive is an amateur lottery protection agent (Cena), who gets a cut of the cash if she survives.

The film will be released on Prime Video on August 15.

As the film is about to hit the streaming giant, Awkwafina, in an interview withover Zoom, shared her experience working on the film.

She said, "It was definitely one of the most fun movies I've made and been a part of. The atmosphere created on the sets by Paul was very lively. It was a pleasure experience.

Fans can also see Awkwafina in action mode in the film.

Talking about it, she shared, "It felt really cool and freeing. We had an amazing stunt team and an amazing stunt director. So by the time you get to set, you kind of know what you're doing because you've practised it a bunch. So it doesn't feel like it's uncoordinated. And then it becomes kind of fun.

Paul also opened up about his experience directing 'Jackpot'.

"I was tons of fun. It's the kind of movie that I've always wanted to make...this one really took it to the next level. And I just really wanted it to be a big, fun, silly ride. It has also got some real emotion and some core issues underneath it, first and foremost, we wanted to have a little party on the film," he said.

Simu Liu also played a pivotal role in 'Jackpot!'.

