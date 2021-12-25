Aww! Mukesh Ambani gives forehead kisses to grandson Prithvi Ambani, watch video

The great and richest family of India, Ambani's never fails to be in the headlines. They are the center of attraction in the country, everything about them is unique and special, from their wedding to newborn babies. And the last three years have been like a festival in the Ambani family.

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani got married in 2018, and Isha's twin brother Akash Ambani also tied the knot with Shloka Mehta in 2019, after the year in 2020 couple welcomed their baby boy to the world whom they named, Prithvi Akash Ambani.

They also released the statement which reads as "With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families."

Mukesh Ambani loves his grandson so much, earlier his unseen pictures with grandson Prithvi went so viral on social media and now Mukesh Ambani is seen in another video in which he is kissing his grandson Prithvi. In the viral video it is been seen that Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani smiling for the camera, and behind her Mukesh Ambani was seen giving forehead kisses to his grandson Prithivi, watch the cute video here,