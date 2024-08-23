Ayesha Takia Looks Unrecognisable in NEW PIC; Fans In Disbelief Over Actress Shocking Makeover

Ayesha Takia, once a beloved Bollywood actress, has found herself in the midst of online criticism yet again. The latest incident occurred after she posted new photos on Instagram, where she appeared in a blue and golden saree adorned with heavy jewelry. With her hair loose and makeup enhancing her look, Ayesha's reel was captioned "Salam e ishq," accompanied by heart emojis. However, instead of praise, the comments section quickly filled with fans expressing disappointment and concern over her altered appearance. Fans were quick to point out that Ayesha looked almost "unrecognisable" in these pictures. A fan wrote, "Why you destroyed your face and natural beauty?" Another fan wrote, "Arre ye kya karke rakhe ho.. (What have you done to your face)?" Another comment read, "Can't find that cute girl anymore .. anyway.. God bless and keep smiling." Another fan wrote, "Looking nice but natural beauty always perfect.

This is not the first time that Ayesha Takia drew flak for her looks on social media. Earlier this year, she made a rare appearance with son at the airport. As soon as the pictures and videos went viral on social media, the Internet trolled Ayesha for her looks. Reacting to the viral posts, Ayesha shared a long note on her Instagram. An excerpt from the post read, "Need to say this, I rushed to Goa two days ago..had a medical emergency in my family...My sister has literally been in hospital. Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks...Been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how people think I should have looked and don't. Literally, get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying." Ayesha Takia featured in many films including Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Salaam-E-Ishq, and Wanted. Her last Bollywood appearance was in the 2011 film Mod. In 2012, Ayesha hosted a singing reality show Sur Kshetra. Since then, she has been MIA from the big screen.



