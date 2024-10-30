Ayodhya prepares for a spectacular first Deepotsav after Ram Mandir inauguration

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 : Ayodhya is abuzz with excitement as it gears up for its first Deepotsav celebration following the consecration of the Ram Mandir.

The city will light up with an astonishing 25 lakh diyas along the banks of the Saryu River, creating a breathtaking spectacle that symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and fosters a spirit of unity.

The festivities aim to showcase the rich cultural heritage and deep devotion associated with this auspicious occasion.

Visitors are already marvelling at the beautiful decorations around the city. One devotee expressed his delight, stating, ""It's been beautifully decorated, and great arrangements have been made all over Ayodhya."

The entrance gate, adorned with real flowers, adds to the charm of this year's celebration.

This year's Deepotsav features 18 vibrant tableaux depicting key moments from Lord Ram's life, crafted by both the Information Department and the Tourism Department.

These tableaux will highlight events such as Lord Ram's education, his marriage to Sita, and the iconic Bharat Milap. Notably, the tableaux are made from biodegradable materials as part of a green initiative.

Ayodhya's Municipal Commissioner emphasized the scale of this year's celebrations, mentioning, "We are preparing 18 tableaux... All the tableaux are being made of degradable material."

The festivities will also include performances by international artists from six countries during the international Ram Leela.

Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal announced plans to light 25 lakh diyas this year, surpassing last year's total and aiming for a new Guinness World Record.

"Arrangements have been made for aarti by 1100 people, and there will be a drone show," he said, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.

The culmination of this grand celebration will occur on October 30, coinciding with the Ramlila performance at Ram Katha Park.

