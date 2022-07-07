Ayushi Sharma: Being observant helped me learn the tricks of trade

Mumbai, July 7 Actress Ayushi Sharma, who is playing the female protagonist in the upcoming web movie 'Jaadugar', said since she is an accidental actress and does not have formal training, being observant helped her to learn on the job.

Coming from a highly-educated family where both her parents are lawyers, Ayushi shares how not being formally trained was an initial struggle for her.

Ayushi, who entered the film industry by chance through an audition during her engineering college days, told : "I have always valued the power of formal education. I have that mindset. But I never planned to become an actor.

"I was an engineering student, studying Information Technology. So yes, initially the process of filming, acting in front of the camera and how after editing the whole character comes to life was a fascinating experience. My film set became my film school."

"But I also believe that if not formally trained, one has to be a very observant individual to learn any skill. If we have natural talent, we can pick up quickly. Having said that, if a youngster has a plan to become an actor from the beginning, going to prestigious institutes like the NSD and the FTII surely opens the door for learning," she added.

Ayushi made her debut in the Imtiaz Ali directorial 'Tamaasha' and shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. She also appeared in 'Love Aaj Kal 2'.

In 'Jaadugar', she would be seen opposite Jitendra Kumar. Directed by Sameer Saxena, 'Jaadugar' airs on Netflix on July 15.

