Ayushmann calls for ending prejudices, sexist comments against women

Mumbai, Jan 24 Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on National Girl Child Day on Monday has requested fellow citizens to be more responsible towards breaking gender stereotypes so that a girl can truly get equal access as a boy.

Ayushmann says, "Each of us have the responsibility of making gender-based discrimination a thing of the past and ensuring that every girl is regarded by families and communities with the same value and worth than any boy.

"This National Girl Child Day let's start by breaking the gender stereotypes in our personal lives. Small actions count and contribute towards positive change in the long run."

He adds, "It cannot be done without active involvement of men. So this message is also for you: Men and boys, let us pledge to call out sexist comments, jokes and prejudices whenever we come across them and ensure that girls and women are valued and respected everywhere."

Ayushmann is currently busy shooting for 'An Action Hero', directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer. It will see Ayushmann essaying the role of an action star, who indulges in real-life action for the reasons that will be revealed during the course of the film.

He will also be seen in 'Anek' and 'Doctor G'.

