Ayushmann is listening to this Kishore Kumar song to prep for 'Dream Girl 2'

Mumbai, Oct 13 If you are thinking about the reason for Ayushmann Khurrana's excellence and successful streak, then hear it straight from the horse's mouth: he idolises one of the most proficient artistes of Indian cinema - singer-actor-composer Kishore Kumar.

And that's what reflects in Ayushmann's work as well be it his acting prowess or the musical talent that he possesses.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann said: "Kishore Kumar was multi-talented and as an artist, I draw inspiration from him at every juncture. He has been my guru and his work inspires me to push boundaries and explore uncharted territories."

He also revealed that he has been listening to Kishore Da's most revered track 'Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe' from the film 'Half Ticket', while shooting for the sequel of his successful movie 'Dream Girl'.

Kishore Kumar had lent both the male and female voices for this song and it went on to become a massive hit.

Ayushmann noted: "I have been listening to Kishore Da's wonderful track Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe on loop since I have been shooting for Dream Girl 2. His voice is magical and he has effortlessly rendered both male and female voices for this song. It has helped me with massive inspiration."

The actor has been listening to the track while driving to the set, in his vanity and in between shots as it helps him prepare better for his character.

