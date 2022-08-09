Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday to collaborate for 'Dream Girl' sequel

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha featuring Dream Girl was a massive hit at the box office. After a positive response, the makers reportedly announced that they will be coming up with the second part. It was also reported that the film will go on floors later this year. But there was no update on the leading lady.

According to an entertainment portal, Ananya Panday, who is currently busy promoting 'Liger', is finalized to play the female lead opposite Ayushmann. A source close to the development told the portal that the makers are in talks with Ananya.Earlier, there were rumours that Tejasswi Prakash, who won Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 15', was all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Ayushmann in 'Dream Girl 2'. Later, it was also reported that Sara Ali Khan has been approached for the role.

