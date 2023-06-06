Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurrana return to Mumbai with their mother after the demise of father

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, P Khurrana, passed away on May 19. His last rites took place in Chandigarh. Now, the actors along with their mother Poonam Khurrana have returned to Mumbai. In a video that surfaced online, the brothers were captured exiting the Mumbai airport, displaying a heartwarming gesture of support and affection by holding their mother’s hands as they made their way towards their car.

Last month, Ayushmann and Aparshakti lost their father P Khurrana Aparshakti had shared the news in a statement. "It's with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana's father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss," the statement read. Later, Ayushmann penned down a heartfelt note as he mourned his father's death. On Instagram, Ayushmann shared a string of pictures. He captioned the post, "Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai. Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se. Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare (Take care of your mother and always stay together. To be like your dad you have to go far away from him. For the first time I am feeling that dad is very far yet close to us). Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai jai."