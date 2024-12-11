Ayushmann Khurrana begins shooting for horror comedy 'Thama', receives "fang-tastic" welcome

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to team up with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time in their upcoming movie 'Thama'.

Excitement among fans has already begun to rise, especially after Ayushmann shared a glimpse of the warm welcome he received on his first day on set.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Ayushmann posted a picture of a special welcome card from the makers, which introduced him as the lead in Maddock Films' "horror-comedy universe".

The card read, "Dear Ayushmann, It's fang-tastic to have you on board Maddock's horror comedy universe. Who better than 'Ayushmann' to play the 'un-dead' Thama? We believe this is a role you will love to sink your teeth into! Best wishes, DV."

In another story, the 'Bala' actor shared a note shared by a crew member who expressed excitement about starting the project. The note read, "Good morning sir, Yeahh Finally it's Thama Day...we are so excited to start this Thama journey with you...Hope you have a great first day with us...Let's make bloody good memories..."

In the film, Ayushmann will share screen space with Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Sharing his happiness on headlining the horror comedy universe, the 'Bala' star in a press note said, "I'm excited that Dinesh Vijan feels this is the best time for me to enter his blockbuster horror comedy universe in and as 'Thama'. After Stree 2 became the all-time biggest Bollywood film in the history of Hindi cinema, I am thrilled to be part of this universe's legacy as it moves forward and also feel responsible for giving audiences a theatrical experience that they will remember for years to come."

'Munjya' fame director Aditya Sarpotdar has come on board to helm the film. Dinesh Vijan will produce 'Thama' with Amar Kaushik. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in a yet-to-be-titled film.

Rashmika, on the other hand, has 'Sikandar' with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the pipeline.

