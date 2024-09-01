Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's romantic comedy 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' turns 7

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's romantic comedy film 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan' on Sunday, turned seven.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared a video clip from the film, reflecting on and commemorating the film's seventh anniversary.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_XSfloCvyy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Bhumi also shared a photo with her co-star, showing the two of them sipping tea and eating half biscuits. Bhumi wrote in the caption, "Mudit and Sugandha in 2024, 7 years since the biscuit fell".

Produced by Anand L Rai, the film was an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Kalyana Samayal Saadham' and was followed by a comedy sequel 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan', released in the year 2020.

Released on September 1, 2017, the film showcased the story of a young Delhi guy Mudit (played by Ayushmann) and his girlfriend Sugandha (played by Bhumi) who discovered his erectile dysfunction just before their marriage.

At the 63rd Filmfare Awards, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan received 5 nominations, including Best Actor (Khurrana), Best Actress (Pednekar) and Best Supporting Actress (Pahwa).

The film received positive responses from the audience and the critics as well. The second installment titled 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', also starring Khurrana in the lead and Pednekar in a cameo appearance, was released on February 21, 2020.

