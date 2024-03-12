Ayushmann Khurrana meets Ed Sheeran, treats him to his mother's 'pinni'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 : British singer Ed Sheeran is in India and ahead of his Mumbai gig, he met Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday.

Interestingly, Ayushmann made Ed Sheeran taste his mother's homemade pinni.

Talking about his meeting with the 'Perfect' hitmaker, Ayuhsmann said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!"

Ayushmann also shared a picture of himself with Ed Sheeran.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4ayr0soA9d/?hl=en

Earlier in the day, Ed Sheeran visited a school in Mumbai. The singer-songwriter interacted with students and sang songs for them in the classroom.

In a clip that he posted on Instagram, Sheeran said, "So, just arrived in Mumbai, India. We are going to be visiting some schools today, playing some songs. I also heard that the kids have something to play for me as well."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4Z5in4CqgR/

He is all set to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad will perform for the crowd before the main act.

The show will be organised by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow as promoters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor