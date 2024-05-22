Ayushmann Khurrana, Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba Obe come together for this campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana teamed up with global icons Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba OBE and many others for an inspiring campaign about Abu Dhabi's state-of-the-art Saadiyat Cultural District.

Ayushmann Khurrana to feature in a video where they talk about the breathtaking experience that Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Cultural District has to offer to the citizens of the world.

Being part of the campaign, Ayushmann said, "Art and culture unite society, transcending time, space, geography, and language to connect us across generations. As an artiste, evoking emotions, provoking thoughts, and inspiring change is profoundly moving. Preserving art and culture anchors us in history and guides progress, fosters dialogue and understanding among diverse communities."

He added, "The Saadiyat Cultural District, with institutions like the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum, Abu Dhabi creates a melting pot for ancient and contemporary cultures, creating a global platform for cultural innovation and collaboration."

Taking to the official handle, Saadiyat Cultural district posted a video.

Saadiyat Cultural District represents a ground-breaking milestone in art and culture by creating a unique global platform where diverse cultural narratives and artistic expressions converge.

Meanwhile, on acting front, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to share screen space for the first time with Sara Ali Khan in the upcoming action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor