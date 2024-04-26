Ayushmann Khurrana poses with Dua Lipa, Dev Patel at TIME100 Gala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 : Representing India at the TIME100 Gala in New York, Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper as he posed with global icons Dua Lipa, actor Dev Patel, actor Uma Thurman, and pop star Kylie Minogue.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann treated fans with series of pictures from Time's 100 Gala.

Ayushmann dressed in an all-black ensemble happily posed with Dua Lipa, Dev Patel, Uma Thurman and Kylie Minogue.

He also posted a video of him interacting and having conversation with Dua Lipa.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "It is the @time of the disruptors! Honoured to be a part of the #TIME100 Gala this year and having met the most brilliant minds and artistes of our generation."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Tahira Kashyap commented, "Amazingg."

Ali Fazal wrote, "Wow congrats bhai. Super super achievement!!"

Ektaa R Kapoor dropped a comment, which read, "Gorgeous man inside out."

One of the users wrote, "So so proud of you. This is Ayushmann Khurrana world domination."

Ayushmann has been honoured twice by TIME Magazine. In 2023, he was honoured with the TIME100 Impact Award. He was the only Indian to be chosen for the award. In 2020, he was chosen as one of the magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Talking about Ayushmann Khurrana's work front, he has established himself as a successful actor with his debut film, 'Vicky Donor'. Apart from acting, he has also earned a lot of fame in the music world and has given several hits, including 'Pani Da Rang', and 'Saadi Gali Aaja', among others. Now, the ace artist is taking his music to a global audience.

The 'Dream Girl' actor has recently signed a global record deal with Warner Music India.

'Akh Da Taara' marks his first collaboration with Warner Music India.

Khurrana was last seen in 'Dream Girl 2,' alongside Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee, a film that resonated well with audiences.

