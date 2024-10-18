Ayushmann Khurrana shares special video to mark 6 years of 'Badhaai Ho'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Ayushmann Khurrana took a moment to look back as his blockbuster film 'Badhaai Ho', that has completed six years. The movie, which touched many hearts with its unique storyline, remains special for both the actor and his fans.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, Ayushmann shared a special video that included emotional scenes from the film that reminded fans of the movie's impact.

Along with the video, Ayushmann wrote a caption that read, "Aaj agar waqt mile, toh apne parents ko gale zarur lagaana. Kuch rishtey sirf pyaar se samajh aate hain. #6YearsOfBadhaaiHo."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBQVx5PyGaI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

As soon as he posted the video, fans flooded the comment section with love and memories.

One fan wrote, "The most closest movie to the heart this scene 'khana kha liya beta' and after that a hug, most heart-warming scene."

Another fan commented, "Khana Kha Liya Beta?' will always be one of the most gladsome scenes in Hindi cinema. This movie will be one of the best classics! Congratulations on completing 6 years of Badhaai Ho."

'Badhaai Ho' is a fun ride with some rib-tickling comedy. It narrates the story of the embarrassment faced by a family when Ayushmann's mother, played by Neena Gupta, becomes pregnant at an older age.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the coming months.

