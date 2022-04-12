Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Anek' to release on May 27, avoids clash with Ranveer Singh

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday announced the new release date of his film Anek. Earlier, the movie was expected to clash with Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar on May 13. After producers of both the films had a discussion, the makers of Anek decided to shift the movie’s release date. It will now hit theatres on May 27. Ayushmann took to Instagram to announce the new release date. Sharing a poster, the actor wrote, “All set on a mission to unite the nation. Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan! Anek in cinemas on 27th May, 2022.” In the poster, Ayushmann, who is holding a gun, is ready for battle. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha. It is said to be Anubhav’s most expensive movie till date.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, says, “Producers Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha were very gracious and have shifted the release of ‘Anek’ to the 27th May. With this move, both ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Anek’ will receive their fair share of the audiences’ attention. As a token of gesture, the trailer of Anek will now be attached to Jayeshbhai Jordaar, making it the first non-YRF film trailer to be attached to a YRF film. ”Says, Bhushan Kumar, “I believe that the film industry is one big family and with that we should always be open to accommodating the best interests of the films we are churning out. Both ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Anek’ are very promising films and we are also excited to have the ‘Anek’ trailer attached to ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.”Director-producer Anubhav Sinha adds, “A lot of hardwork and planning goes into the making of a film and by that principle it deserves undivided attention. We were happy to shift the release of ‘Anek’ by a few days so that audiences can now enjoy both films in a spaced out manner.”