Ayushmann Khurrana visits Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Darshan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana visited the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa as part of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Khurrana, known for his roles in films such as 'Barfi', embraced the festive spirit in a traditional white kurta paired with a multicoloured stole.

Khurrana took to Instagram late on Thursday, to share a moment from his visit, posting a picture of himself in front of the iconic Ganesh idol along with a sticker reading 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

The Lalbaugcha Raja, a significant landmark during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, continues to attract thousands of devotees each year.

The grand Ganesh idol, showcased by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, is one of Mumbai's most anticipated and venerated figures of the festival.

This year, the first look of the idol was unveiled on September 5, marking the commencement of the much-celebrated event.

Established in 1934, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located in Putlabai Chawl, has been a revered site for over 80 years.

The Kambli family, who have overseen the celebrations and the idol for decades, continue to uphold this cherished tradition.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on September 6, is a ten-day festival that continues until Anantha Chaturdashi.

Devotees across the nation and abroad welcome Ganesh idols into their homes, perform prayers, and visit various pandals, contributing to the vibrant and spiritual atmosphere of the festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the coming months.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor