Ayushmann Khurrana's father, Pandit P Khurana passes away

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s father P Khurrana has passed away. He was an astrologer and was famously known as Pandit P Khurrana.While it is not yet exactly known the cause of his demise, reportedly, he was suffering from heart problems and was admitted to a hospital.An official statement from the Khurrana family read, "Our Dear father, P. Khurrana (Virendra Khurrana) the pillar of our life and the heartbeat of our family has left us for the heavenly abode. Cremation will be held today Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 5:30 pm at Manimajra Cremation ground.”

Ayushmann was extremely close to his father. Through an insta post sometime back, he had penned a note for him that read, "We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He’s the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father.”