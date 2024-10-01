Ayushmann: Like my movies, my music isn’t formulaic

Mumbai, Oct 1 On International Music Day, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has spoken about what goes into making the songs he makes and said that like his movies, his music is not formulaic.

Talking about his approach towards his music, Ayushmann said: "Like my movies, my music isn’t formulaic. I don’t conform as an artiste and I would not like to do so ever. I have tried to stay true to my sense of creative expression through music and I’m happy that people have accepted it and given me so much love.”

The actor said that every time he makes music, it will be different, disruptive and extremely varied.

“That’s what’s exciting for me. To create something new every single time and not do what anyone else is doing, not fall in the trap of following a trend. I would like to set a trend if possible. My movies and my music will always echo this belief that I have for myself," Ayushmann added.

Ayushmann’s most recent track is “Jachdi” and he said the songs is a perfect example of going out of his comfort zone.

“Music has always been my companion, through the highs and lows of my life. It’s what I live through every day. My new track Jachdi is a perfect example of going out of my comfort zone to do different stuff - combining Punjabi tunes with Garba beats and in the future too, I will strive to do different things and experiment with my music and movies both,” he said.

Ayushmann added: “The dhol beats with the upbeat pop Punjabi perfectly bring out the spirit of the festival vibe and I hope people groove on it this Navratri season. I’m fortunate to find this love for both music and movies and I thank everyone for being a constant support to my artistic endeavours."

