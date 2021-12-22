Ayushmann made me extremely comfortable on the sets, says 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' actor Abhishek Bajaj

When two Punjabis meet, they are surely going to bond over something. And seems like celebrities are no different! Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who recently starred in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' with Ayushmann Khurrana, opened up about their mutual love for Punjabi food and music.

"It was super fun working with Ayushmann. He is a Punjabi, I am a Punjabi, my director is also a Punjabi and so is the producer, and we all bonded really well. Aayushmann and I talked about our mutual love for food, music, workouts and more. He made it seem very easy," Abhishek told ANI.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' revolves around this gabru munda (Ayushmann Khurrana), a cross-functional athlete who falls in love with a Zumba trainer (Vaani Kapoor) in his gym. Their love story takes a turn when he realises that she's a transgender woman. In the film, Abhishek plays the role of fitness enthusiast Sandy.

Prior to 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', Abhishek starred in 'Student Of The Year 2'. He started his acting career with commercials and then landed important roles in TV shows such as 'Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi', and 'Ek Nanad ki Khushiyon ki Chabhi Meri Bhabhi'.

Talking about his transition from TV shows to movies, Abhishek said, "My transition has been very gradual. I started with print commercials, TV commercials then I got into television and then films. I always believed whatever you do next should be better than the last one. So, that's what I have always looked forward to."

He added, "I always try to up my game, I always learn from the actors I adore and the actors that I look upto. So it happened gradually to me. It didn't come across like in a flash of night 'ais ehi ek chutki bajake', I really had to work for it. I really had to improve, work upon myself and it took a lot of effort I would say."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor