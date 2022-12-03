Ayushmann's struggle at box office continues with 'An Action Hero'

Mumbai, Dec 3 The just-released Ayushmann Khurrana-led theatrical film, 'An Action Hero', has joined the list of movies registering a dismal opening-day turnout. The film, helmed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, netted a paltry Rs 1.25 crore on Day 1 of its release, according to Box Office India.

The actor had a grand debut in 2012 with 'Vicky Donor', and has since then delivered hit films such as 'Badhaai Ho', 'Dream Girl' and 'Bala', as well as the critically acclaimed 'Article 15' and 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. But his recent releases 'Doctor G', 'Anek' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' have all come and gone, impressing neither critics, nor audiences.

'An Action Hero' was expected to open at Rs 3-4 crore, but it could not tear through the grip of the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' on the box office. And the score cranked up by ‘Drishyam 2' is on its third Friday. Of course, even the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Bhediya' is struggling to get foothold in the box office with 'Drishyam 2' not yielding any ground at the ticket windows.

'An Action Hero', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, tells the story of an action star, Maanav Khurana (played by Ayushmann), who accidentally kills Vicky Solanki, younger brother of notorious gangster and Jat leader Bhoora Solanki (played by Jaideep Ahlawat). Khurana commits the act after refusing to act in the biopic of a gangster because he wants to stay away from the 'bhai log' the underworld.

The first-day collections of 'An Action Hero' are lower than another Ayushmann Khurrana dud 'Anek', which managed to garner Rs. 1.7 crore on its opening day. From here on, Ayushmann's film only has the word of mouth to rescue it; otherwise, it looks set to sink without a trace.

