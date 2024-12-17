Azaad to War 2: The Most Anticipated Movies of 2025

The year 2025 is already creating waves in the world of cinema with its stellar lineup of movies. A perfect blend of action, comedy, drama, romance and larger-than-life storytelling awaits audiences. From seasoned stars to exciting new faces, the big screen will be the ultimate destination for moviegoers. Here let's have a look at the top theatrical releases to watch out for:

Azaad - This periodical drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor marks the foray of debutants Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan to Indian cinema. The film, also starring Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty, is hugely anticipated by the audiences, and the teaser and recently release song have caught the eyeballs.

War 2 - YRF’s Spy Universe continues to expand with the hugely-awaited War 2. The sequel to 2019's 'War' united Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in a high-octane action thriller along with the powerhouse performer Kiara Advani. With Ayan Mukerji at the helm, this sequel promises to be a cinematic extravaganza for the audiences and is bound to set the box office on fire as it releases in cinemas in 2025.

Sky Force - This film from Maddock Films marks the directorial debut of Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Paharia, Nimrit Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan is a tribute to India’s Air Force and blends patriotism with high-octane action. This aerial drama promises a cinematic spectacle for the audiences as it gears up for its release in cinemas on 24th January 2025.



Sikandar- The high-octane action adventure 'Sikandar' reunites Salman Khan with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The film directed by A.R. Murugadoss brings Salman in a larger-than-life role alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film is set to release in cinemas on Eid 2025.

Devaa - 'Devaa' starring Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Kubbra Sait is touted as an action thriller that is set to leave audiences spellbound. The film directed by Rosshan Andrrews is set to release in cinemas on January 31st, 2025. The first look of the film has already hooked the audiences, and they're excited to watch the power-packed performance from the lead cast.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' directed by Shashank Khaitan is a rom-com starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The film explores love in modern times and promises to be a complete entertainer, with Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul taking charge. It is expected to release in cinemas on April 18th, 2025.

Welcome to the Jungle- 'Welcome To The Jungle' is the third installment in the Welcome franchise. The jungle-themed comedy features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal, along with several other actors. The film helmed by Ahmed Khan promises chaotic humor and quirky characters and expected be released in 2025.

Housefull 5- Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Housefull' series continues its legacy with a fifth installment. The film directed by Tarun Mansukhani features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhriand Jacqueline Fernandez and promises to be a laughter riot for the fans and the audiences which will release in 2025.

Jaat- 'Jaat' features Sunny Deol in the massiest avatar. The film directed by Gopichand Malineni promises to be a commercial potboiler for the fans and the audiences and features Randeep Hooda as the antagonist. This also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra and is set to release in theatres in April 2025.

Risky Romeo- 'Risky Romeo' neo-noir comic tragedy that combines elements of romance and drama, with Kriti Kharbanda and Sunny Singh in exciting lead roles and directed by Abir Sengupta.

David Dhawan’s Untitled Entertainer - 2025 will see the return of David Dhawan's magic to the big screens. The film headlined by Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Maniesh Paul promises to be a vibrant entertainer that appeals to audiences of all ages.

Son of Sardaar 2 - 'Son of Sardaar 2' brings action, comedy, and emotions in perfect balance starring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Kubbra Sait, Sanjay Dutt, and Ravi Kishan which promises to be a crowd-puller entertainer.

Game Changer- The Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Game Changer' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The pan-India political thriller explores themes of power and justice. The film is gearing up for release in nationwide cinemas on January 10th, 2025.