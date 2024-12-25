B Praak shares joyful experience after attending Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 25 : Singer and music composer B Praak shared his spiritual experience after attending the Bhasma Aarti at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Praak, known for his contributions to the Punjabi and Hindi music industries, visited the temple with his team and expressed how powerful the experience was.

"I had a very good experience after attending the Bhasma Aarti. It was a deeply moving and spiritual moment," said B Praak, who is widely recognized for his hit songs in films like 'Kesari' and 'Shershaah'.

The Bhasma Aarti ceremony is one of the most auspicious rituals at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DD-5YljyffG/

B Praak, who has won a National Film Award and two Filmfare Awards, took a moment to appreciate the temple's sacred atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the following day, actor Varun Dhawan made a stop at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, ahead of the release of his much-anticipated film, Baby John.

Accompanied by director Atlee and the film's cast, Varun Dhawan participated in the Aarti ceremony and sought divine blessings for the film's success.

"It was a very good feeling offering prayers here at the temple. God is bigger than the film. I just prayed that people go and watch the movie," Varun expressed.

'Baby John', which will hit theatres on December 25, has already created a buzz among fans after the release of its trailer.

The action-packed trailer showcases Varun Dhawan in a variety of roles, from a police officer to a loving father, all while navigating the complexities of love and conflict.

Jackie Shroff brings a menacing presence as the antagonist, while Wamiqa Gabbi plays an important role in the film.

The trailer also features a surprise cameo by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is seen wishing the audience "Merry Christmas" with a dramatic, yet brief, appearance.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, and directed by Kalees, 'Baby John' promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience, combining action with emotional depth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor